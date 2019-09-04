Knights, Panthers renew rivalry Fri. night

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It will be a battle of 1-1 teams Friday when the Reitz Panthers take on the Castle Knights.
The Knights, having suffered a shutout loss in their first game, bounced back in week two against New Albany with a 43-6 win. In his 14th season at the helm of the Castle program, Head Coach Doug Hurt knows this rivalry all too well, and is always excited to take the field across from Reitz’s Andy Hape.
“Both of us have a respect for each other’s programs, I know certainly with the coaches we do," explained Coach Hurt. "They do a great job, run a class program, but it’s always fun, always a great atmosphere, hopefully well-played and safe game, but always look forward to it. Every year is a new year and certainly a lot of those players are gone on both sides, you try to enter conference play or go on in conference play, 1-0, so that’s the big thing, make sure that we’re in good shape, stay alive in the conference hunt and those types of things and try to downplay the rivalry if anything.”
14 Sports will live stream Friday’s game between the Knights and Panthers. You can watch the entire game on the 14 Sports app, Roku, Amazon Fire or online at the 14 News website.
