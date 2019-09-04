High-speed chase ends with crash in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high-speed just ended in Gibson County.
We’re still working on getting the details of what happened, but we’re told the chase started in Warrick County and Warrick Co. deputies and state police were involved.
ISP says the chase ended on northbound I-69, near SR 168, when the suspect vehicle hit stop sticks and crashed near the off ramp. The suspect was taken to a Evansville hospital.
State police say a tow truck is currently working to remove the car and traffic is moving slow in the area. Use caution if you have to head that way this morning.
Jim Stratman is at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.
