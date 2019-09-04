Girls home built in memory of Nicky Hayden officially opens

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hayden Home for Girls at the St. Joseph Peace Mission is officially open.
The home was built in the memory of hometown hero, Nicky Hayden. His idea of a home for girls in the area became a reality thanks to his family’s leap of faith.
St. Joseph Peace Mission has a home for boys, but Hayden always expressed a want for a home for girls in the community before he passed away. His family kept his memory alive by working to get the home built over the last few years, thanks to a large grant from Impact 100 and other donations form the community.
The home will house up to eight girls ages 12-18 that need a home in times of crisis, like abuse and neglect.
Dozens of community members and leaders came out for the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, which the Peace Mission says is a testament to this community and to Hayden.
“To see it come to fruition with the support of this community, having the Hayden family here and being a part of that actually being able to cut the ribbons with us today, I just think Nicky would be so proud,” St. Joseph Peace Mission President Paula Yevincy. "And I know everyone in this community, when they walked in today just felt the warmth and the love of the home.
Officials with the St. Joseph Peace Mission tell us they already have two girls that will be moving in here in a few weeks.
