Gibson Co. takes steps to stop vandalism of historic bridges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County officials are making security improvements to stop an ongoing problem with historical bridges being vandalized.
Gibson County Commissioner Steve Bottoms says some people in the community are spray painting the bridges and kicking in the walls.
He says the problem is so bad they are taking preventative measures, like installing lights and cameras on the bridges.
Reporter Erin McNally was in Gibson County on Wednesday and will have more on this story coming up on 14 News at 5 p.m.
