Death of Robert Doerr, Evansville firefighter, still unsolved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been six months since Robert Doerr, an Evansville Firefighter, was shot and killed, and police still don’t know who did it.
He was shot right in front of his own home, and the shooter escaped unseen.
Doerr’s family and friends told us that they are growing frustrated as they wait on the investigation.
“Six months ago, that day changed my life. My world crashed, and it’s been rough," Lindsey Doerr, Robert Doerr’s daughter, said.
It hasn’t been any easier for Doerr’s friend Larry Wildt either. The passage of time without his dear friend Robby has weighed heavy on his heart.
“Some days are slow, some days are fast. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t want to pick the phone up and give him a call, or something doesn’t trigger a memory of he and I,” Wildt said.
A half a year has gone by and they still don’t have any answers.
“There is somebody out there that knows something that can turn the case one way or the other for them,” Wildt said.
Although justice won’t bring Lindsey’s father, and Larry’s friend back, they continue to pray that this case will soon be solved.
“It lets the healing begin once you start getting the closure. Right now, there just a big hole. The wound won’t heal," Wildt said.
While investigators continue to search for answers, Doerr’s loved ones find ways to keep his memory alive.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.