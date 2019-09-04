Cooler Weather On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will snap the heat and humidity today with high temps in the lower to mid-80’s. Humid this morning with temps in the 70’s. The front will work through during the day with a slight chance of showers through this evening. Tonight, clear and cooler with lows dipping into the upper 50’s.
Cooler with autumn like weather on Thursday as high temps only reach the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through the short work week.
