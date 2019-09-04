Calm weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm. The eye is about 115 miles offshore from Jacksonville, Florida. It continues to move north and is forecast to track right along the coastline of North and South Carolina before weakening and heading back out into the Atlantic. It is still possible Dorian could make landfall somewhere in the Carolinas Thursday or Friday, but even if it doesn’t, life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds and up to a foot of rain are likely along the coast.