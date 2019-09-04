EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm. The eye is about 115 miles offshore from Jacksonville, Florida. It continues to move north and is forecast to track right along the coastline of North and South Carolina before weakening and heading back out into the Atlantic. It is still possible Dorian could make landfall somewhere in the Carolinas Thursday or Friday, but even if it doesn’t, life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds and up to a foot of rain are likely along the coast.
Here in the Tri-State, our stretch of calm weather continues for the rest of the week, but we will see some changes in our temperatures.
Tonight will be clear and seasonably cool with low temperatures around 60°.
We have wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast Thursday, but our temperatures will actually be a little cooler than normal with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows around 60°.
We will see some small fluctuations as we head into the weekend. A few clouds are possible as a weak frontal system moves through our region. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry. Friday will be a little warmer with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, but high temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.
Our winds will shift as we head into the workweek and bring hot air up from the south-southwest. That will cause our temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. A few isolated showers will be possible in those summer-like conditions, but once again we will most likely stay dry.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.