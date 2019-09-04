Aurora gets additional funding to help more people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Aurora will be able to help more people get back on their feet, thanks to additional funding.
Tuesday, the Affordable Housing Fund Advisory Committee approved an additional $20,000 to Aurora.
That’s $15,000 for the diversion program and another $5,000 for their Rapid Re-housing program.
“And what this program allows us to do is quickly help them get stabilized, so they don’t have to worry about housing,” Timothy Weir, Aurora executive director, said. “They can focus on the other aspects of their life like employment, and raising their children. This program gives them stability.”
The next step will go to city council to be officially approved.
The Rapid Re-housing program will be able to help more than 20 households in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.