African American Museum’s new trail showcases Baptisttown history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The African American Museum dedicated its new Heritage Trail.
The new trail showcases the rich history in what was known as Baptisttown, which was a thriving community with black doctors, lawyers and educators.
Right now, there’s seven signs in the phase one of the project.
Officials are encouraging everyone to stop by the museum during their walk.
“When they come in and get that wow effect, they want to come back," says Lu Porter, former executive director of African American Museum. "We have people say ‘I’m coming back and I’m bringing my family.’ That’s what we want them to do. Once they see the different artifacts we have in the museum, and meeting the staff. Oh man, they love it.”
In the future, more site locations will be marked as funds are available.
