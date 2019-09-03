Week 2’s Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week two.
- Alex Mitchell - Reitz
- 26 carries
- 130 yards
- 1 touchdown
- Cole Calvert - Southridge
- 13 carries
- 142 yards
- 1 touchdown
- Colton Pence - Memorial
- 12 for 25 passing
- 235 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Tashmond Starks - Bosse
- 60 yards
- 1 touchdown
- 80 yard kick return touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week two Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
