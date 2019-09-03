Week 2’s Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees

By Bethany Miller | September 2, 2019 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:48 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week two.

  • Alex Mitchell - Reitz
    • 26 carries
    • 130 yards
    • 1 touchdown
  • Cole Calvert - Southridge
    • 13 carries
    • 142 yards
    • 1 touchdown
  • Colton Pence - Memorial
    • 12 for 25 passing
    • 235 yards
    • 2 touchdowns
  • Tashmond Starks - Bosse
    • 60 yards
    • 1 touchdown
    • 80 yard kick return touchdown

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week two Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

