USI opens with the Screaming Eagles Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf opens the 2019-20 season Sunday when it hosts the 24th annual Screaming Eagles Classic at Cambridge Golf Course. The two-day, 36-hole event is being held at Cambridge Golf Course for the 14th consecutive year.
USI is one of 14 teams competing in this year’s tournament. Joining the Eagles are Great Lakes Valley Conference opponents Bellarmine University, Lewis University, Maryville University, McKendree University, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Quincy University, Rockhurst University, William Jewell College and GLVC newcomer Lindenwood University. Trevecca Nazarene University, Indiana Tech University, John A. Logan College join the tournament this year. Past GLVC member and current regional foe Kentucky Wesleyan College rounds out the 14-team field.
Seniors Abbey Leighty (Mount Carmel, Illinois) and Grace Davis (Valparaiso, Indiana) headline the 2019-20 squad. Leighty looks to build off her NCAA II East Super Regional berth and a 78.63 strokes-per-round average this past season. Davis also had a solid showing last year finishing with a strokes-per-round average of 81.39. Davis is a two-time Screaming Eagles Classic champion (2016, 2017).
Junior Brooke Moser (Leo, Indiana) continues to impress as she finished with a strokes-per-round average of 76.50 besting her 80.24 in her sophomore season. Moser picked up her first collegiate victory at the Dan Salisbury Memorial, as well as adding two top ten finishes at the Screaming Eagles Classic and Trevecca Music City Invitational in her 2018-19 fall campaign.
USI, is under the direction of Head Coach Jim Cheaney, who is no stranger to USI Golf. Cheaney, who begins his second year with the women’s team, directed the men’s program from 2012-15.
Play begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with the first USI golfers teeing off at 10:10 a.m. The second round will be a shotgun start on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. Cambridge Golf Course is located about a mile south of the Hwy. 41 and I-64 intersection.
The Screaming Eagles Classic is the first of five tournaments for USI during the fall season. The Eagles also compete in the Queens Invitational September 23-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina; the Flyer Women Intercollegiate September 30-October 1 in Lemont, Illinois; the Music City Invitational October 14-15 in Old Hickory, Tennessee; and the McKendree Fall Intercollegiate October 21-22 in Caseyville, Illinois.
The Eagles, as a team, have had at least an individual or team berth in the NCAA II Super Regionals for the last 17 seasons.
