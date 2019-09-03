USI opens with the Screaming Eagles Classic

Junior Brooke Moser (Leo, Indiana) continues to impress as she finished with a strokes-per-round average of 76.50 besting her 80.24 in her sophomore season. Moser picked up her first collegiate victory at the Dan Salisbury Memorial, as well as adding two top ten finishes at the Screaming Eagles Classic and Trevecca Music City Invitational in her 2018-19 fall campaign.