New apartments coming to Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New apartments are coming to Vanderburgh County.
We learned about the new project at Tuesday’s Vanderburgh County Site Review meeting.
Plans call for the new apartments to be a part of the existing Leisure Living Community on Allens Lane.
The apartments are set to all be on the ground floor.
Plans also call for a clubhouse and 68 parking spots for residents and visitors.
Contractors told us it’s still in the planning phases.
