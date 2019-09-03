New apartments coming to Vanderburgh Co.

By Erin McNally | September 3, 2019 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:42 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New apartments are coming to Vanderburgh County.

We learned about the new project at Tuesday’s Vanderburgh County Site Review meeting.

Plans call for the new apartments to be a part of the existing Leisure Living Community on Allens Lane.

The apartments are set to all be on the ground floor.

Plans also call for a clubhouse and 68 parking spots for residents and visitors.

Contractors told us it’s still in the planning phases.

