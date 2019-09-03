Neighborhood Watch: Providence Branch Library vandalized, OPD looks for man wanted for theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Providence Library in Kentucky say Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning someone trashed the exterior of the building.
There is video and police are looking into it.
If you know anything about this, call the police or the library.
Fortunately, there was no permanent damage.
-------------------------
The Owensboro Police Department would like your help with two theft investigations.
This man below is wanted for stealing from Menards on two separate occasions.
If you recognize him, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
-------------------------
Schools in our area have some money coming their way for school safety.
The Indiana Secured School Board has approved more than $19 million in matching grants.
Eligible items include things like school resource officers and technology to keep schools safe.
31 grants were awarded to southern Indiana schools.
The largest of them went to the EVSC, Resurrections School, and St. Benedict Cathedral School.
Each of them got $100,000 grants.
