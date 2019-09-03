KSP investigating after man killed by train in Spottsville

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police says there’s an investigation underway after a man was killed by a train in Henderson County.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Monday in Spottsville near a railroad bridge across the Green River on Highway 1078.
State police tell us the man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the train. We’re told he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
We’re still working to learn more about why the man was on the train bridge. His name has also not yet been released.
