Korn Ferry Tour Championship wraps up Mon. evening

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance wrapped things up Monday evening, providing an exciting Labor Day weekend for the Tri-State.
It was the first time that Victoria National had hosted the tour championship, and tournament officials did not want to disappoint those who came out to enjoy it.
Tournament Director, Laureen Cates, said she saw an increase in attendance this year, but it wasn’t just the fans who enjoyed themselves.
“I’ve had several players families come up to me and compliment us and our volunteers on how they’ve been treated as well," said Cates. "And that’s a real nod because a lot of these have played on the PGA Tour and a lot of the volunteers out there are true professionals at volunteering and golf events.”
Thanks to the 325 volunteers, Cates said the tournament ran smoothly. She hopes to build off this year’s success and put on an event better event in 2020.
