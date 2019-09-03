Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play on the PGA Tour. Obviously achieved some good things on the European Tour, and hopefully I can achieve better things on the PGA Tour," Lewis said. "I drove the ball well the first couple days, and then I holed the putts. I think putting’s always key. If I look at stats, I probably made the most birdies. I think that always helps. I didn’t make any doubles, I don’t think, and I think that helps as well. I look forward to gettin on the road and checking my phone. It’s going off every second.”