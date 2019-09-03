Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting weekend out at Victoria National golf course and Monday was the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
There was a lot on the line with the top 25 players earning their PGA Tour card.
By the end of the day, it was Tom Lewis who walked away as the tour champion who won with a five-stroke lead.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play on the PGA Tour. Obviously achieved some good things on the European Tour, and hopefully I can achieve better things on the PGA Tour," Lewis said. "I drove the ball well the first couple days, and then I holed the putts. I think putting’s always key. If I look at stats, I probably made the most birdies. I think that always helps. I didn’t make any doubles, I don’t think, and I think that helps as well. I look forward to gettin on the road and checking my phone. It’s going off every second.”
“Relief and extreme satisfaction, lifetime goal, finally gonna achieve that and great opportunities ahead," Chris Baker, who finished at -13, said. "Family and friends were amazing, they carried me through it. Middle of the round they were so behind me, made some birdies, and they just made the round so much better.”
“It’s been amazing, my aunt, uncle, mom, girlfriend, agent, they all were in this with me and tried to give me as much inspiration and energy to try to get done what’s so hard to get done, especially at this venue," Doug Ghim, who finished at -9. "It’s a really hard golf course. We could’ve played the easiest golf course in the world, and just the fact that the PGA Tour card’s on the line, it made it really difficult.”
In all, 25 golfers received their PGA Tour cards this weekend.
