Hottest Day Of The Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early…then mostly sunny and hotter with high temperatures (88-92) along with a higher heat index in the mid-90’s. Also, today is scheduled to be the hottest day this week with several cool fronts on the way that will usher in autumn like weather.
A cold front will snap the heat and humidity on Wednesday with high temps only in the lower 80’s. The front will bring a slight chance for showers late Wednesday.
Cooler on Thursday with high temps only in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through the short work week.
