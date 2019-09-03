Full 2019-20 UE Men’s Basketball schedule finalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On the heels of the unveiling of the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 University of Evansville men’s basketball schedule, the Missouri Valley Conference announced the full league schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
Evansville is set to open its conference slate on New Year’s Eve in Springfield, Mo. where the Aces will face Missouri State. In last year’s meeting at JQH Arena, Evansville earned its first road win of the season, taking a 70-64 decision.
Home league play commences on Saturday, January 4 against Valparaiso. UE swept the season series against the Crusaders in 2018-19 including a 64-53 win at the Ford Center on February 2. Another home game is on tap on Jan. 8 when defending MVC Tournament champion Bradley comes to town. The Braves edged the Aces in Evansville last season by a final of 81-73.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, Evansville travels to Chicago to take on Loyola before making the short trek north on Highway 41 to play Indiana State on the 15th. Two home games follow, beginning on Jan. 18 versus Missouri State. It will be just a 19-day turnaround from the first to the second meeting against the Bears. Another tough home game will see Drake come to town on the 22nd. In last season’s meeting at the Ford Center, the Aces earned a thrilling 82-77 win in double overtime.
The month of January comes to an end with a pair of road games, starting with a contest on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Valparaiso. In the regular-season finale last year, UE picked up a 65-63 win inside the ARC. On the 29th, Evansville makes its way to Redbird Arena to face Illinois State.
Two home games begin the month of February, starting on Saturday, Feb. 1 against UNI. Four days later, Southern Illinois heads to Evansville. Three of the next four games will take place on the road, starting on Feb. 9 at Bradley. Evansville is back home on the 12th to face Loyola. The Aces had one of their top performances last season in the home win over the Ramblers, taking a 67-48 triumph.
Another Sunday road tilt is on tap on the 16th when UE heads to Drake to face the Bulldogs. UE then treks to Carbondale, Ill. on Feb. 20 to face SIU. Indiana State visits the Ford Center on Sunday, Feb. 23 before Evansville wraps up its road schedule at UNI on the 26th. The Aces complete the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 29, welcoming Illinois State to the Ford Center.
Game times will be released once all TV games have been set in place.
