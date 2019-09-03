Ford Center, Victory Theatre to start ‘Clear Bag Policy’ for both venues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center and Victory Theater will be launching a Clear Bag Policy that will go into effect on October 1, 2019, for all events at both venues
They say it’s a part of their ongoing commitment to safety and security that aligns with the best practices at major entertainment and athletic venues.
Below are examples of approved and non-approved bags.
Below is a list of guidelines to follow that were issued by the Ford Center in a press release.
- Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC that’s no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
- In addition to one of the clear bags, guests may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ that’s about the size of a hand. It can be with or without a handle or strap. However, it could be subject to a search.
- Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.
- Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at the Ford Center and Victory Theatres entrances. Guests will have to return prohibited items to their vehicles because neither venue has the available space to store such items.
- Diaper bags are not allowed. However, diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag.
- Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are allowed if they are carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.
- Blankets should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.
- Small approved cameras, binoculars and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.
- An exception will be made for credentialed staff, approved media and medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after inspection.
