169 employees to lose jobs at Pennyrile mine, WARN notice says

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Employees at the Pennyrile Energy Riveredge coal mine received a 60 day WARN notice Tuesday morning.
According to the notice, operations at the mine, located near Calhoun, will cease as the result of the sale of the mine and other facilities to Alliance Resource Partners.
The notice letter says around 169 Pennyrile employees will be terminated as part of a workforce reduction. The notice says all of the terminations are expected to be permanent.
The terminations will begin around November 1.
