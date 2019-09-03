Dozens of Labor Day boaters play on the newly formed river pump out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boaters were out on the Ohio River Labor Day, taking advantage of the newly formed sandbar.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a shipping channel in downtown Evansville, and they’re dredging helps keep the river open for barge traffic. All that sediment has been pumped out of the channel and is now built up near the Kentucky side of the river.
A long-time boater told 14 News he has never seen a sandbar this long on the river which made for plenty of space to play on Labor Day.
Summer may soon be coming to an end as Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the season, but not without at least one more cruise on the water.
"They had to do something with the channel, it has silted in,” Ernie Hicks explained. “Barges had run aground. They finally had to make amends and make it right and pump it out.”
Dozens took full advantage of that newly formed sandbar. At one point more than 75 boats anchored across it.
People played many different games, including ladder ball, frisbee, and volleyball while enjoying their day on the pump out.
14 News also found people wake-boarding, skiing and seeing who could stay on the tube the longest.
The boaters were holding on to the last bit summer as the calendar floats closer to fall.
“It’s great,” Hicks stated. “The weather is nice. The sun is warm, not too hot and everybody is friendly.”
The last official day of summer is on September 23.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.