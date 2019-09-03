Disney World theme parks close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Disney Parks in Orlando were set to close early because of the Hurricane, but now, Epcot will stay open until 7 Tuesday evening.
Most Disney World theme parks closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to the anticipated heavy wind and rain on Wednesday. The parks will be operating on adjusted hours on Wednesday as well.
Chad Sewich, former 14 News Meteorologist, is there now on vacation. He says there hasn’t been much chaos or panic in the area.
He does say that the parks are taking precautionary measures. He sent us pictures of park employees covering light poles in shrink wrap and gathering up trash cans to secure them.
“They’re being very good about communication. They’re letting us know through the resort channels. We actually have TV’s that are set up, obviously in every room that have updated information. They’re letting everybody know through signs and that kind of thing," Sewich said.
Though the parks have altered their hours, most Disney resorts will remain open. Chad tells us that he noticed some employees bring their personal bags to the resorts to stay and ride out the storm.
