Cox Communications customers report outages across US

(Gray News) - Cox Communications phone customers from the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast reported their service was down Tuesday.
The website DownDetector.com stated more than 2,500 reports of issues with the service since around 11 a.m. ET. Phoenix and surrounding areas have seen widespread outages, and the Pima County, Ariz. government’s official Twitter stated its phones were down.
Victor Cooper, senior manager for Cox public affairs, released a statement on the outage.
“We’re aware of the outage for certain Cox Business voice customers and apologize for the inconvenience," he said via email. “The voice platform that provides the service is back online, and we’re working to restore connectivity for all customers.”
Cox Customer Care, the company’s official service account on Twitter, has responded to dozens of people who contacted it on the social media platform.
