Cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian is weakening into a Category 2 storm this afternoon. However, it is still expected to remain a hurricane as it travels north and then curves to the east, almost parallel to the southeast coast of the U.S.
While confidence has increased that Dorian will not make landfall anywhere in Florida, that is still a possibility for North and South Carolina. Even if the eye of the storm never makes landfall in the U.S., four to ten inches of rain, three-foot storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds are still likely along the Atlantic coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina over the next three days.
Here in the Tri-State, our weather will be rather calm this week. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A weak cold front will swing through the Tri-State on Wednesday. It looks like that front will probably just bring us a few clouds, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. That front will also usher in some cooler air from the north. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Our skies will clear Wednesday night, and we have wall-to-wall sunshine on tap Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.
