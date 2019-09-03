Ballfields at Jack C. Fischer Park in Owensboro to get turf

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A sports park in Owensboro will soon have turf fields, which means more tourism money for the city.
To help eliminate rainouts, baseball diamonds at Jack C. Fischer Park will soon be turf instead of dirt.
Almost 50 percent of the softball and baseball tournament were rained out this season, but now that turf and a brand new drainage system will be put in, the park will become one of the most sought after in the region.
“We’re excited to offer this turf facility where rainouts really won’t be a problem anymore," Jared Bratcher, Visit Owensboro Sports Marketing Director, said.
About a year ago, a sports study on the area recommended turf fields at the park, and now bids are complete to renovate the park for over $2.5 million.
“We were going to have to renovate our fields anyways, they were needing renovated," Bratcher said. "So we just decided to check on the cost-effective, what it would be to put turf in and we decided that it was the right way to do.”
Officials at Visit Owensboro told us that they’re hopeful the field will be completed by May of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.