Warm and sunny weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian is slowly weakening and is now a Category 4 storm over the northwest Bahamas. It still looks like Dorian will turn north and track almost parallel to the southeast coastline of the U.S. through the rest of this week. Even if the eye of the storm never makes landfall in the U.S., dangerous storm surge, severe winds and 6 to 10 inches of rain are expected along the coast.
Here in the Tri-State, our weather will be rather quiet. Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog may also develop late tonight and continue into Tuesday morning.
Once the fog clears, the rest of Tuesday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like that front will just bring us a few clouds, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. That front will also usher in some cooler air from the north. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
