Warm and sunny weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian is slowly weakening and is now a Category 4 storm over the northwest Bahamas. It still looks like Dorian will turn north and track almost parallel to the southeast coastline of the U.S. through the rest of this week. Even if the eye of the storm never makes landfall in the U.S., dangerous storm surge, severe winds and 6 to 10 inches of rain are expected along the coast.