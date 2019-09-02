Last day of live racing at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Labor Day marks the final day of live racing at Ellis Park for the 2019 season.
Monday at the track was fan appreciation day, and Ellis Park had plenty of giveaways as apart of that celebration.
This was the first summer season since Ellis Park is under new management, and Ellis Park managers tell us they are excited about the future.
They say the new owners are the best they’ve ever had in the history of the park. They say this year they had record purses, pushing the track into the national market.
They expect that to continue with all the renovations set to take place over the next couple of years.
“The way the racing commission and the horseman’s association has been here for Ellis to make sure Ellis gets back on its feet and really becomes an important part of the circuit. And I think, what we saw this last month and a half has just been fantastic, and all indications is that’s where we’re going," Ken Mimmack, Ellis Entertainment Principal Manager, said.
The track has already seen some changes this year, making some improvements to the track which helped the jockeys and horses.
