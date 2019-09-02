Labor Day Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With peak winds of 185 miles an hour, Dorian became the strongest storm to strike the Bahamas. The Category 5 storm now threatens the east coast of Florida.
Scattered fog early then partly sunny early on Labor Day, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Isolated showers will be possible late this afternoon through early evening.
Tuesday...will be sunny and hotter with temperatures in the upper 80’s and a higher heat index in the mid-90’s.
A cold front will snap the heat and humidity with high temps only in the lower 80’s. The front will bring a slight chance of rain late Wednesday. Cooler on Thursday with high temps in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.
