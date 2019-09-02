Evansville American Red Cross heading to Florida to help with hurricane relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Hurricane Dorian slowly moves toward the U.S., volunteers and first responders are watching, waiting to see what it does to be ready to help with hurricane relief.
That includes some from the Tri-State. On Monday, two Evansville volunteers from the American Red Cross are headed to Florida to help with relief efforts.
“Anxiety of not knowing what’s going to happen, not knowing what I’m going to walk into, they’re always a little chaotic,” said volunteer Scott Pugh.
Scott and another volunteer are heading back to the state he once called home with more than $500 worth of food and water, and containers ready to be filled with cold or warm food.
“Knowing what they’re going through and helping them with their emotions, and just their general care and safety that’s our main goal,” Pugh said.
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from around the U.S. are lending hands to those in need all along the east coast.
“If it doesn’t hit Florida they might send us somewhere else. They’ll send us out to wherever we’re needed,” Pugh said.
It will take the pair more than 15 hours to get to Florida.
The Kentucky National Guard is also heading south. They’re sending about 350 soldiers to Florida.
Their plan now is to leave the Lexington Armory Tuesday morning and arrive in Jacksonville on Thursday. That could change, however, depending on how Hurricane Dorian shifts.
