Ellis Park-raced Horses win Three of Four Stakes on Kentucky Downs Opening Day

“I was proud of her,” Cox said. “It was kind of an odd race to watch. She broke and put herself in position like she did first time out. I told Florent, if he could, to get her to settle behind a horse or two if possible. He did, and he said she just kind of shut off around the turn and almost lost interest. He nudged on her and tried to keep her into it, keep her involved. And once he got her out, she just took off. She was impressive. Very nice race. For a 2-year-old filly to do what she did, off her first race, it was a big step forward.