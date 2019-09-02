Day 3 of Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship ends with Party on the Green

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Day 3 of the Korn Ferry Golf Tour Championship was wrapping up, the party was just getting started.
The Party on the Green was a free event that featured live music by Top Tier, food trucks and outdoor games.
Tournament Director Laureen Cates said they held the event to get the community engaged in the tour.
“It’s definitely a free experience for the fans and for maybe the non-fans to try to get them to come out to Victoria to check out this wonderful event and see what we have going on,” Cates said.
The tournament will wrap up on Monday.
