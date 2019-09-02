2 arrested after sobriety checkpoint Sat. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Vanderburgh County Saturday night.
That checkpoint happened near the intersection of North First Avenue and Lohoff Avenue between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
A total of 142 vehicles were diverted from North First Avenue into the checkpoint.
State police stopped one person for a traffic violation north of the checkpoint resulting in an arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Another was arrested on an outstanding warrant after entering the checkpoint, and one motorist was cited for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
