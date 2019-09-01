Traffic stop leads to 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., an officer with the Madisonville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-69 near Island Ford Road for reportedly speeding that resulted in two being arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Authorities say the driver, 22-year-old Macey McElfresh, and a passenger, 26-year-old Anthey Jones Jr. were believed to be under the influence of marijuana and because of the “overwhelming” smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers performed a search.
During the search, officers say they found a small amount of marijuana and a handgun that was reported stolen from Evansville. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found on McElfresh.
According to a press release, while officers continued the search, they discovered a large bag of methamphetamine that had a street value of $15,000 in the trunk.
McElfresh was arrested and is facing a list of charges including drug trafficking, DUI, speeding, and receiving a stolen firearm.
Anthey Jones Jr. was also arrested and is facing drug trafficking charges, receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
