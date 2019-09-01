Police: driver hospitalized after car wrecks, goes through home’s yard

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 27-year-old driver was taken to the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday after their vehicle ended up in the yard of a home, police say.
According to the news release from the Madisonville Police Department, Jacob Potenza, 27, of Madisonville, was driving east on West Center Street when his car went off the road.
Police say their investigation found that Potenza hit a stop sign at Buckingham and Center Street before it went through the yard and hit bushes in front of the house.
The news release says Potenza was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.