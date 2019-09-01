Pleasant weather for Labor Day!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dorian is currently a Category 5 hurricane wreaking havoc in the Bahamas. The storm is expected to turn north and slowly weaken as it moves almost parallel to the southeast coastline of the U.S. throughout the week. Right now, it looks like Dorian may not actually make landfall in the U.S., but areas from eastern Florida to North Carolina are still in the cone of uncertainty. Even if the eye of the storm never makes landfall in the U.S., three-foot storm surge, 6 to 10 inches of rain and severe winds are still likely for large portions of the southeast coast.