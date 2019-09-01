Pleasant weather for Labor Day!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dorian is currently a Category 5 hurricane wreaking havoc in the Bahamas. The storm is expected to turn north and slowly weaken as it moves almost parallel to the southeast coastline of the U.S. throughout the week. Right now, it looks like Dorian may not actually make landfall in the U.S., but areas from eastern Florida to North Carolina are still in the cone of uncertainty. Even if the eye of the storm never makes landfall in the U.S., three-foot storm surge, 6 to 10 inches of rain and severe winds are still likely for large portions of the southeast coast.
In the Tri-State, our weather this week will be rather calm. A few isolated showers remain possible this evening, but those will taper off as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. It is possible some patchy fog may also form late tonight and early Monday morning, but I don’t expect it to be a widespread issue.
A few clouds are possible Monday morning, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Great weather for any Labor Day plans!
We have plenty of sunshine on tap Tuesday, but it will be a little hotter. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with heat index values in the low 90s.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State on Wednesday. There is a slight chance that could bring us a brief shower, but it looks like we will probably stay dry. However, that front will usher in some cooler weather for the second half of the week. Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.