Newburgh holds fireworks celebration

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After weeks of waiting, the Newburgh fireworks finally lit up over the Ohio River!
The town firework show was originally scheduled for the Fourth of July, but due to high river levels the town rescheduled the show for Saturday night.
Food trucks and bands lined the streets near the Old Lock and Dam.
It was a night the community couldn’t wait to be a part of.
“We’ve been planning it since the Fourth of July, but our friends decided to come down. So we were like, ‘hey, this is what’s going on,’ and that was our plans for the weekend,” said Maralee Birkoker.
Hundreds of people showed up for the fireworks show. They tell our team they couldn’t have asked for a better night.
