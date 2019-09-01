'Let’s Chalk About It’ event held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler Moore died by suicide early this year after battling mental illness.
Saturday, family and friends of Chandler came out to participate in an event titled “Chalk It Out.”
It’s part of a national campaign to stop the stigma with mental health.
People drew or wrote positive messages about mental health on the sidewalks near North High School.
His family hopes that these words may help a student who needs to hear a positive message.
“If my message or someone else’s message touches one life, then we’ve done our part, but it could touch many lives as these kids go into school on Tuesday. I hope they stop, and just read a few of them, and it would make their day,” said Chandler’s Grandmother Rhonda Cassidy.
Chandler would have been a sophomore at North.
