Cubs Scouts see water and sewer truck in action

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Cub Scout pack got to see STEM, in action Saturday as the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility demonstrate their new CCTV truck.
Right now, Cub Scout Pack 383 is learning about how science, technology, engineering, and math are used in jobs.
The CCTV truck will allow them to see how robotics and electronics help utility workers every day.
The truck allows workers to inspect pipes through video, making sewer inspections easier and user friendly.
“In Cub Scouts, we really want to expose our kids to everything in the community around them,” said Committee Chair Jennifer Whitaker. “This particular outing will allow them to see the things that they learn in school actually applies to their future career or daily lives.”
The is one of the requirements to achieve the Cub Scout Supernova Award.
