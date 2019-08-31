Warm, mostly dry weather Labor Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dorian remains a strong Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. Right now, the storm is expected t hit the northwestern Bahamas then turn north and weaken as it travels along the coastline of the southeast U.S.
Right now, it is possible Hurricane Dorian could make landfall anywhere between southeast Florida and North Carolina, or it could keep to the east and never actually make landfall anywhere in the U.S. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but either way, the storm is not expected to have any local impact here in the Tri-State.
Our weather will be much calmer. Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
We will likely see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day will be dry. Despite the clouds, Sunday will be rather warm with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.
A few clouds will still hang around into Labor Day, but the afternoon looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Monday will most likely be dry, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with temperatures climbing to around 90° and heat index values in the mid 90s, but a cold front will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday. That will bring us a slight chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening along with a big cooldown for the second half of the week. High temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.
