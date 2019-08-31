Sheriff’s Office: motorcycle driver arrested after multi-county chase

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office says the driver of a Honda motorcycle led authorities on a multi-county chase Friday.
According to the news release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Burton, 32-years-old, of Princeton was driving a 2009 Honda CBR on US-41 around 6 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull him over. The news release says Burton drove off at “a high rate of speed” after the deputy pulled behind the motorcycle.
The release doesn’t state how long the chase lasted, but it does say Burton led authorities through three different counties.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Burton surrendered to law enforcement at the SR-65 and SR-64 intersection.
Burton was taken to the Gibson County Jail and his since posted bail, the news release states.
