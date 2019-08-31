Evansville athletes help hand out food to people in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday in Evansville, dozens of student athletes came out to help World Harvest Ministries with their free food drive.
Football players and band members from Harrison High school and athletes from Reitz helped families pick out free food and household supplies.
The Ministry partnered with Tri-State Food bank to help provide the food.
Many of the supplies were paid for through the ministry and a $2,000 grant.
The CEO of the group says she’s happy to see so many young people give back to their community.
“It’s not about green for North or red for Harrison or blue for Reitz. We’re all one today. Doesn’t matter who won last night or who lost. We’re one. We’re serving our community today,” said World Harvest Ministries CEO Jessica Gruelich
The organization also has a new laundromat that will be open next weekend for students to be able to wash their school uniforms for free.
