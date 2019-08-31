Alcoa, United Steelworkers agree to new 4-year labor agreement

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Alcoa has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a new four-year labor agreement.
This affects about 1,700 active employees at five U.S. locations, including the Warrick operations here in the Tri-State.
Union members will now schedule a vote on the proposed contract.
On May 15, the parties agreed to honor the existing contract, which was set to expire, so negotiations for a new contract could continue without a strike.
