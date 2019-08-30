USI Baseball to host USA Baseball Community Coaches Clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Baseball is partnering with USA Baseball to host a Community Coaches Clinic September 7, 9 a.m. to noon, at the USI Baseball Field. The clinic is free of charge.
USA Community Coaches Clinics are an integral part of continuing education for coaches at any level and are held year-round at facilities nationwide. The clinics provide coaches with the opportunity to learn and grow by networking with local coaches, while participating in on-field demonstrations.
“We are very excited at USA Baseball to partner with USI Baseball to host a Community Coaches Clinic,” said Andrew Bartman, USA Baseball Director of Coaching Development. "These events aim to provide coaching education to parents and coaches of all levels free of cost.
“In addition, they satisfy the in-person requirement for the free USA Baseball Coaching Certification program,” continued Bartman. “Coach Archuleta and USI are doing the community a great service by volunteering their time and expertise to grow the game!”
Registration for the September 7 clinic can be done the day of the event or by visiting CoachesClinincs.org.
For more information email USI Baseball Head Coach Tracy Archuleta at archuleta@usi.edu or call 812-464-1943.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.