Toyota’s Gibson Co. plant no longer using Aerotek to hire employees

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - TMMI is now hiring new employees directly.
Toyota sent us a statement:
There are around 1200 Aerotek team members currently employed in production at TMMI who will be offered a position in TMMI’s new direct-hire program.
In an effort to recruit and retain top talent, increase competitiveness and flexibility and better serve our customers, Toyota will introduce a new direct-hire program for production team members at its Princeton, Indiana plant.
We are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations and building the best vehicles, and we are confident this move will make our award-winning team even stronger. Those interested in joining Toyota’s production workforce should apply online at www.toyotamanufacturing.com. Toyota Indiana is currently in the process of hiring more than 400 team members in Princeton.
