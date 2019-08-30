Touchdown Live Week 2 Scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It should be another action-packed night of high school football across the area on Friday.
Here are the games we will be tracking through the night:
- Washington at Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Apollo at Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
- New Albany at Castle - 7 p.m.
- Edwards County at Chester - 7 p.m.
- Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County - 7 p.m.
- Sesser-Valier at Fairfield - 7 p.m.
- Perry Central at Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
- South Spencer at Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
- Terre Haute South at Harrison - 6:30 p.m.
- Union County at Hopkins County Central - 7 p.m.
- Southridge at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County at Logan County - 7 p.m.
- Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale - 7:30 p.m.
- Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County - 7 p.m.
- Harrisburg at Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
- North Posey at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
- Henderson County at North - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Northview - 6:30 p.m.
- McLean County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
- Central at Owensboro (Touchdown Live Game of the Week) - 7 p.m.
- Tecumseh at Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
- Clarksville Northeast at Reitz - 7 p.m.
- Heritage Hills at Tell City - 7 p.m.
- Princeton at Terre Haute North - 6:30 p.m.
- Boonville at Vincennes Lincoln - 6:30 p.m.
- Crittenden County at Webster County 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays of the night every Friday.
