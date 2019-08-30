Touchdown Live Week 2 Scoreboard

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m.

By Jared Goffinet | August 30, 2019 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:42 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It should be another action-packed night of high school football across the area on Friday.

Here are the games we will be tracking through the night:

  • Washington at Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Apollo at Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
  • New Albany at Castle - 7 p.m.
  • Edwards County at Chester - 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County - 7 p.m.
  • Sesser-Valier at Fairfield - 7 p.m.
  • Perry Central at Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
  • South Spencer at Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
  • Terre Haute South at Harrison - 6:30 p.m.
  • Union County at Hopkins County Central - 7 p.m.
  • Southridge at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County at Logan County - 7 p.m.
  • Hancock County at Louisville Fairdale - 7:30 p.m.
  • Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County - 7 p.m.
  • Harrisburg at Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County at North - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Northview - 6:30 p.m.
  • McLean County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • Central at Owensboro (Touchdown Live Game of the Week) - 7 p.m.
  • Tecumseh at Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
  • Clarksville Northeast at Reitz - 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills at Tell City - 7 p.m.
  • Princeton at Terre Haute North - 6:30 p.m.
  • Boonville at Vincennes Lincoln - 6:30 p.m.
  • Crittenden County at Webster County 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays of the night every Friday.

