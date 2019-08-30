Three Evansville men killed in Montana plane crash

LAKE CO., Mont. (WFIE) - Three Evansville men were killed in a small plane crash in Montana.
We’re told the singe-engine plane crashed in a rural area near St. Ignatius Thursday afternoon.
Officials at Evansville’s First Christian Church tell us Tim Arnold, Grant Weythman and Alan Eicher were flying to Pinehaven Childrens Christian Ranch to help with some projects.
The Lake County, Mont. sheriff says the plane is believed to have hit a large power line, which caused mechanical problems.
The FAA is expected to start their investigation Friday morning.
