TDL Game of the Week Preview: Central Bears at Owensboro Red Devils

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Central Bears make the trek across the Blue Bridge to square off against the Owensboro Red Devils this week.
The Red Devils come into Friday’s game fresh off a 42-0 win over Breckinridge County in the season opener. They will now try their hand against the Bears, who are looking for their first win.
Central is coming off a stunning loss to Terre Haute South. The Class 4-A runners-up fell 28-12 and now look to make big changes, once again on the road.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.