Ruby Concrete set to reopen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A longtime family business that closed up shop earlier this year will reopen.
The new owner of Ruby Concrete Company in Madisonville says they purchased the Commerce Drive property in a foreclosure sale.
The vice president of business development for Wright Concrete, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, says they plan to reopen the concrete company in October.
They tell us they’ve already hired two former workers, and plan to employee between 10 and 12 people.
The new owner also hopes to expand to making brick, mortar and other products there in the future.
