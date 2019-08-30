Newburgh native prepping for Dorian landfall in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFIE) - Gas stations in Florida are seeing long lines as Hurricane Dorian continues to make a beeline for the Florida coast.
It’s expected to make landfall landfall as a category 4 storm early Monday morning.
Millions of people in the Sunshine State are preparing for it, including Sunrise Anchor Dan Katz’s son, Noah, who lives in West Palm Beach.
Noah joined us on the phone during Sunrise Friday morning to tell us what have he and his neighbors are doing to get ready.
