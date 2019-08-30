Mt. Vernon Wildcats bringing it for Sunrise School Spirit

(Source: WFIE)
By Shaelie Clark and Sean Edmondson | August 30, 2019 at 5:49 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:19 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is back and, as promised, the Mt. Vernon Wildcats are bringing it.

We’re excited about season 5 because we are about to hit the half a million mark for food collected for the Tri-State Food Bank! Right now, the total stands at 496,060 pounds over four seasons, just 3,940 pounds from the big mark.

That’s a lot food collected by our Tri-State students for their communities.

The last time we were in Mt. Vernon 2016 they collected 10,256 pounds.

So, we’re thinking they are well on their way to crushing both of those numbers, the overall milestone and the one set for their school:

Mt. Vernon Wildcats bring it for Sunrise School Spirit, pt. 1

